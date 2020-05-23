Doris Louise (Dresker) Phillips, 97, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Atchison, with granddaughter Mlle Caudle by her side.
Doris was born on Oct. 3, 1922, to H.M. Dresker and Cora Belle Dresker in Olathe. She grew up in Fontana, Kansas, where her father owned a grocery store. She loved being able to eat all the candy and black walnut ice cream she wanted! Doris graduated from Fontana High School in 1940.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; five siblings; son, Chuck; daughter-in-law, Lynette; and grandsons, Trent, Christopher, and Brandon Brocaw.
She leaves behind: granddaughter, Mlle (Neil) Caudle; daughter, Beverly (Larry) Brocaw Hamman; their daughters, Danni (Steve) Bloom and Nicole (Josh) Brown; and seven great grandchildren.
The body has been cremated.
A private family service will be set for a later date. As published in the Atchison Globe.
