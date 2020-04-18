Petesch, Frederick A. 1962-2020

LINCOLN, Neb. Frederick Allen Petesch, 57, Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with his wife by his side, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Fred was born June 11, 1962, in Salina, Kansas, the son of John and Cratis Petesch.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1981.
He served in the United States Army for three years and then contracted with the Army for 35 years as a helicopter mechanic. Fred proudly worked beside soldiers, maintaining military helicopters in Desert Storm, Bosnia and Iraqi Freedom.
He lived in Germany for 20 years and learned to speak the language. He loved to share his travel stories.
Fred ended his career in Lincoln, working for the FFA as an aviation safety inspector (Airworthiness) in what he called his dream job. There he was surrounded by amazing and wonderful people. Fred had a passion for flying since he was a boy and a successful career in aviation. He was a private pilot and a certified A&P mechanic with an inspector authorization. An adrenaline junkie, enjoying cycling, kite surfing, weight lifting and snowboarding, he had a very active life.
He is survived by: his wife, Julie (Turner Lowe), of the home; his parents, John and Cratis Petesch, Easton, Kansas; siblings: Shirley (Joe) Catone, Texas, John Petesch, Horton, Kansas, Kathy (Lowell) Thornton, Topeka, Kansas, and Coleenn (Gerald) Frans, St. Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, limited to 10 people at a time.
Memorials are suggested to: Atchison Humane Society or the donors choice, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
