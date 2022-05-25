Peterson, Frances F. 1940-2022

Frances Fay Peterson, 81, of Atchison, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Frances was born on July 7, 1940, in Atchison, the daughter of Frank G. and Mildred I. (Shupe) McConnaughey.
She graduated from the Atchison High School in 1958.
Frances worked at the Atchison Credit Bureau (1957-1958), Montgomery Ward (1958-1985) and managed the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store (1975-1985), Smith Liquor Store (1986-1989) and Hundley Liquor Store (1989- 2019).
Frances was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, was member of Morning Break, Pastor Zieglers Adult Bible Class, she made the Bulletin Boards in church basement, was a past-president of the Zonta Club, Atchison and enjoyed bowling, reading, drawing and doing creative craft projects.
She was married to Robert E. Peterson on April 24, 1966, at Carol Baptist Church, Atchison. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a daughter, Eileen F. Peterson, Atchison; two sisters, Nancy Donaldson, Atchison and Helen Price, (Earl) Lathrop, Missouri.
Her parents; a brother, Byron McConnaughey; sister Karen McConnaughey; and brother-in-law, Max Donaldson, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Robert Ziegler and Rev. Marty Reed officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. on Friday, until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran School Endowment Fund and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.