Perkins, Nicholas 1994-2022

CLARINDA, Iowa Nicholas Nick Perkins, 28, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. 2022, at the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, with Pastor Brian Bontrager officiating. Open visitation will be held 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home and visitation will be held 9:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Nodaway Valley Funeral Home prior to the service. Burial will be in the Clarinda Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the education fund for his daughter, Paige Perkins.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.
Nicholas Tyler Perkins (Nick) was born Feb. 18, 1994, in Omaha, Nebraska. The son of Charles E. Perkins Jr. and Rebecca (Noll) Perkins. Nick graduated from Millard West High School in 2012. After high school Nick attended Metropolitan Community College, in Omaha, and graduated from the Utility Line Program in 2013 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree. Nick worked for Omaha Public Power District at the Elkhorn Service Center line department as a summer intern as part of the Utility Line program. After graduating Nick worked for Westar Energy in Topeka, Kansas. Nick was inducted into IBEW Local #304, Nicks dad Charlie was proud to be invited to Nicks induction and was the one to swear Nick into the IBEW. Nick was hired for a position with MidAmerican Energy as an Apprentice Lineman, in Clarinda, after leaving Westar Energy. Shortly after Nick transferred his IBEW Membership to IBEW Local #499. Nick became a Journeyman Lineman in 2017.
Nick enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Paige, and stepchildren, Rio, Matt and Lexi, playing with his dogs and riding his 4-wheeler and motorcycle. You could always find him tinkering in his garage or enjoying the outdoors. Nick had many friends and was loved by all he crossed. He loved pizza, ranch, and hot sauce. His laugh was infectious, and he knew how to make the whole room smile. When you became Nicks friend you could count on a lifelong friendship. Nick left us all with a lifetime of memories and will be greatly missed.
Nick is survived by his daughter, Paige; and stepchildren, Rio, Matt, and Lexi; parents, Charles and Rebecca Perkins; sister, Sarah (Perkins) Nichols (Kyle) and a brother, Charles E. Perkins III (Allie); nieces, Penelope and Gianna Nichols; and nephews, Charles IV; and Barrett Perkins.
Nick was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends who Nick loved as family.
Nick is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Gail Perkins. As published in the Atchison Globe.
