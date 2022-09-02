Perkins, Nicholas 1994-2022

CLARINDA, Iowa Nicholas Nick Perkins, 28, of Clarinda, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10. 2022, at the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, with Pastor Brian Bontrager officiating. Open visitation will be held 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home and visitation will be held 9:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Nodaway Valley Funeral Home prior to the service. Burial will be in the Clarinda Cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.