Linda K. Pennington, 77, Atchison, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her residence following a lengthy illness.
Linda was born Sept. 11, 1944, in Atchison, the daughter of Rollo and Grace Ray Trower.
She attended Atchison Public Schools.
Linda and Leslie Pennington were united in marriage on July 3, 1965, in Atchison.
She was formerly employed at Byram Hotel, Nestler Cleaners, Price Chopper and Arensbergs IGA.
Survivors include her husband, Leslie Pennington, Atchison and two daughters, Janet Billington, Atchison and Brenda Greenwood, Atchison.
She was preceded in death by: brothers, Johnny Trower, Earl Trower, Michael Trower, Clifford Trower Don Trower; sisters, Nellie Moore, Sharon Martin, Gladys Bruns, Freda DeBay, Louise Rankin, Margaret McHaley, Martha Boles, Ruby Byers; and a son-in-law, Russell Greenwood.
Funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Pastor Stephen Lucas officiating.
Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the funeral home.
Memorials contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society, St. Judes Hospital, Shriners Hospital or Alzheimers Foundation. As published in the Atchison Globe.
