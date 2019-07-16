Penning, Gerald T. 1928-2019

Gerald Thomas Wimpy Penning, 90, of Atchison, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Atchison Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedicts Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A parish rosary will be recited on Friday, at 9:30 a.m. with visitation to follow until time of the mass.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Gerald was born on Dec. 29, 1928, at his home in Atchison, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Koester) Penning.
He attended St. Patricks and Potter Elementary Schools and graduated from Potter High School.
He and Patricia Louise Knowles were united in Holy Matrimony on July 14, 1949, at St. Benedicts Church in Atchison. Mrs. Penning preceded him death on Nov. 7, 2017.
Gerald began his employment at Coopers Foundry, L.F.M. and Atchison Aluminum Foundry. He then began at St. Benedicts Elementary School performing maintenance and janitorial work for thirty-five years until his retirement in 1994.
He was a lifelong member of St. Benedict Parish. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his dog, Babe, but especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
Gerald is survived by: his five daughters, Connie (Jim) Wietharn, Atchison, Joan (Curtis) Blevins, Robinson, Kansas, Gail (Malcolm) Griffin, Atchison, Lana White, Atchison, Tammie (Randy) White, Atchison; a sister, Dorothy Scholz, Doniphan, Kansas; a brother, Louis Penning, Atchison, fourteen grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.
In addition he is survived by: special friends, Laurie Wilson, Greg Calvert, and Presley Bussenbarrick.
He is preceded in death by: his wife; and a brother, Leonard Penning. As published in the Atchison Globe.
