Ethelreda Josephine Ethie (Scholz) Penning, age 93, of Atchison, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at Atchison Senior Village.
Ethelreda was born on Nov. 5, 1928, in Doniphan, Kansas, to Henry and Mary (Greub) Scholz.
She attended Geary Grade School and graduated from Doniphan High School. She furthered her education for one year at Highland College, to earn her teaching degree.
Ethie was a teacher for one year at the Geary one room school house before marrying Leonard J. Penning on Oct. 18, 1948, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Doniphan. After marriage, she became a homemaker, raising her children, including taking care of the familys large garden which produced great fruits and vegetables for her to can. She also raised chickens to fill the freezer with fresh meat for countless homemade meals for her family and hired farm hands and provide farm fresh eggs. She enjoyed mowing her lawn, tending to her flowers, sewing clothes for her daughters and patching up the boys work clothes.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish in Atchison, attending St. Joseph Church and was a former President and member of the St. Patricks Altar Society.
Survivors include: her five children: Karen (Wayne) McCullough, Louise (Jay) Wells, Robert (Katherine) Penning, Thomas (Theresa) Penning, Michael (Karen) Penning; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her sister, Agnes Lohman; sister-in-law; Wanda Scholz and brother-in-law, Louis (Patsy) Penning.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Penning on June 27, 2012, and her siblings, Maynard, Leonard, Henry Scholz and Rosaleen (Scholz) Ramsey.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery.
Parish rosary will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, with visitation to follow until 5:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Patricks Cemetery or St. Benedict Catholic School Endowment and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
