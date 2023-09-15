SANTA CRUZ, Calif. Aubrey John Pendleton III, age 31, son of John Pendleton II and Gayla (Cassel) Pendleton gently passed away on Sept. 3, 2023, in Santa Cruz. AJ was born in Leavenworth, Kansas, Feb. 16, 1992. He attended school in the Leavenworth area. AJ left Leavenworth to follow his love of music to Santa Cruz, California, then found an interest in gems and rocks. He was proud of his knowledge and followed gem and rock shows up and down the state. He shared his love and gifted some of his beautiful finds, many displayed in his folks home.
AJ leaves behind his parents and grandparents, Carl and Linda Langley; uncle and aunts, Jack and Julene Jennings, Russ and April Pendleton, Carla and John Haas, Brenda and Billy Branson, all of Leavenworth, Steve and Kathy Cassel, Salina, Kansas, Martin and Remy Cassel, San Diego, California.
Preceding in death is AJs grandparents, Everett and Faye Cassel; his uncle, Bob Jennings; and cousin, Shelby Pendleton.
AJs Celebration of Life will be planned later.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
