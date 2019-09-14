KING CITY, Mo. David Walter Peak, 80, King City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
David was born Oct. 15, 1938, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Walter and Sarah (Banker) Peak.
On Oct. 1, 1960, he married Judith Carol Crosswhite, in Nortonville, Kansas.
She preceded him in death on July 23, 2013.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
David served in the US Army, during the Korean War.
He worked as a machinist, for Quaker Oats, for 32 years.
He was a member of the Metalworkers Union.
David loved camping, but most of all he loved his time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow up.
Survivors include: his children: David (Jenny) Peak, King City, Phillip (Amber) Peak, Gower, Missouri, Kenny (Lorie) Peak, King City, Laura (Chuck) King, Agency, Missouri, Pam Peak, St. Joseph, and Tracy (Brian) Morarity, Maryville, Missouri; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Paula) Peak and Bob Peak, both of Atchison, Kansas, and Tom (Arda) Peak, Bendena, Kansas; sister, Sarah Jane Heineker, Wamego, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Round Mound Cemetery, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
