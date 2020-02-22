David Joseph Paul, age 53, of Atchison, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 14, 2020, at his home.
David was born Aug. 2, 1966, the son of Richard and Virginia Gragg Paul.
He graduated from Atchison High School and attended NEK Vocational School.
He and Cheryl Vandiver were married shortly after graduation and later divorced.
David married Deborah Debbie Blasi Aug. 1, 2014.
Debbie preceded him in death on May 1, 2019.
David was a longtime employee at Bradken, as an arc air welder and blast operator.
In his spare time he enjoyed many things including: motorcycling, working on cars, especially his 69 Camero, barbecuing, antiques, the Kansas City Chiefs, KU Jayhawks, his cats that he and Debbie took in, and spending time with family and friends.
He was currently in the process of remodeling his house.
Survivors include: his two sons, Matthew J. (Autumn) Paul, Alexander J. Paul; one grandson, Keaton J. Paul; his mother, Virginia L. Paul; brother, Danny W. (Deanna) Paul; father-in-law, Ken Blasi; brother-in-law, David Blasi; sisters-in-law, Denise B. Becerra, Dana B. Weaver; uncle, Jerome Paul; nieces, nephews; and a special friend, Ted Ackman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Paul.
David was a fun, loving and caring person to all who knew him or whom he met and will be sadly missed by many.
A service celebrating Davids Life was at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
David was cremated following the service and burial will be at a later date, in Sunset Memory Garden with his wife, Debbie.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: his grandsons education fund in care of his father, Matthew Paul.
Care has been entrusted to: the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
