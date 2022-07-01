Patton, Judith A. 1939-2022

Judith Ann Patton, 82, of Atchison, formerly of Rushville, Missouri, died on Friday, June 17, 2022, surrounded by family at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
She was born on July 1, 1939, in Atchison, the daughter of William A. and Gail L. (Hazelitt) Ellis.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1957, and attended one year of college. Judith worked as a physical therapist for Atchison Hospital and then as social services director for the Atchison Senior Village for over 27 years. She enjoyed reading and had written a book that has not been published.
In the words of her granddaughter, Brittany Stapleton, Heaven gained an Angel today. My best friend, my grandma, the sweetest most selfless woman I know. I will miss our daily chats so much. I love you forever and ever.
She was married to John S. Patton in Jan 1998, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: four daughters: Dana R. Obermeyer, Platte City, Missouri, Gail L. Hansen, Atchison, Mandy Miranda, Atchison and Tonya White, Blue Springs, Missouri; a son Jay Patton, Shawnee, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Her parents and one son Gene Hurst, preceded her in death.
Judith donated her body to the University of Kansas School of Medicine Willed Body Program.
After cremation has taken place, interment of the remains will be in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville. As published in the Atchison Globe.
