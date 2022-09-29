Patton, John W. 1975-2022

SHAWNEE, Kan. John Jay William Patton, 47, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Shawnee, Kansas, on Sept. 26, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Visitation with family at 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. To honor Jay, the family is requesting that everyone please come dressed casually as he wouldnt have wanted it any other way! The body has been cremated and memorials are requested to help with final expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of John Patton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.