Patton, John W. 1975-2022

SHAWNEE, Kan. John Jay William Patton, 47, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Shawnee, Kansas, on Sept. 26, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Visitation with family at 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. To honor Jay, the family is requesting that everyone please come dressed casually as he wouldnt have wanted it any other way! The body has been cremated and memorials are requested to help with final expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Jay was born on July 30, 1975, to Linda Patton, of the home, and John Patton, Atchison.
Jay attend Atchison High School and graduated in the class of 1994. Jay attended North Central Technical School in Beloit, Kansas, after high school majoring in bricklaying and masonry.
Jay worked for many years at the Double Nickel Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, as a bartender. It was there where he found his true calling. Jays outgoing and spunky personality gained him notoriety in the area and many friends and supporters. For the past several years, Jay has worked several part-time jobs in order to care for his mother in the home.
The one most precious thing to Jay was his daughter, Ava Jayce Patton, of Stillwell, Kansas. Ava has been the light of his life. While watching her grow, he saw the beauty of life.
Survivors include his daughter, Ava Patton, Stillwell; his mother, Linda Patton, of the home, Shawnee, Kansas; John Patton, Atchison; sisters, Tonya White, Independence, Missouri, Megin (Tim) Green, Atchison, Mandy (Miguel) Miranda, Atchison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please consider donating, as any amount will truly help the family during this difficult time. A GoFundMe page has been set up as well for online donations that will go directly to the family. https://gofund.me/7748221c. As published in the Atchison Globe.
