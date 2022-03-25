Parnell, Joan E. 1935-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Joan Elaine Parnell, 87, of Effingham, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her daughters home in Effingham.
Joan was born on Jan. 31, 1935, in Blue Hill, Nebraska, the daughter of Frank R. and Lena L.(Schmidt) Lukas.
She graduated from Blue Hill High School.
She worked as a clerk for the ASCS office in Effingham, as a Post Office Rural Route Carrier and for the US Navy Department Ammunitions Plant in Grand Island, Nebraska.
She was married to Gene Parnell on Oct. 3, 1954, in Rosemount, Nebraska. They moved from Effingham in 1997, to Mountain Home, Akansas.
Following Genes death, Joan returned to Effingham in April 2012, and lived with her daughter, Patty. Joan enjoyed playing music on the accordion, piano and organ, embroidery, watching her great grandchildren play ball and attending to her little animals.
She is survived by: a son, David (Debbie) Parnell, Effingham; daughter, Patty Parnell, Effingham; grandchildren: Jason Parnell, Russellville, Missouri and Trent Parnell, Effingham; great-grandchildren: Kennedy Parnell, Wamego, Kansas, Karlie (Jaden) Lee, Atchison and Kallie Parnell, Maple Hill, Kansas.
Her parents, husband and sister, Roberta Turner preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Becker Chapel, 402 3rd St, Effingham, KS 66023.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. on Monday, until time of service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at the Evergreen Cemetery, Effingham.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society or the NEK Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
