ATCHISON, Kan. Stephen D. Park Jr., 71, of Atchison, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
He was born Aug. 26, 1948, to Stephen D. Park Sr. and Margaret Park.
Stephen was a lifelong resident of Atchison, having graduated from Maur Hill in 1966.
He attended Benedictine College.
Stephen was preceded in death by: his sister, Mary Bryan; his mother, Margaret Park; and his father, Stephen D. Park Sr.
He is survived by: his brother-in-law, Richard Bryan, of Atchison; his niece, Jennifer Bryan, of Kansas City, Missouri; two nephews, Jeff Bryan, of Inverness, Florida, and David Bryan, of Jacksonville, Florida; four great-nephews; one great-niece; and one great-great-nephew.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to: St. Benedicts Church, or Benedictine College, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
