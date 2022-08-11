Pantle, John W. 2001-2022

CUMMINGS, Kan. John Wayne Pantle, 21, of Cummings, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
John was born on Feb. 6, 2001, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Jason Pantle and Connie Ellerman.
John attended Atchison County Community Schools and graduated from ACCHS in 2019. He then graduated from Highland Community College Technical Center with a diesel technology certificate in 2021. While at Highland Technical Center, he was awarded the Outstanding Student Award for 2020-2021, as well as a Foundation Scholarship. He was employed as a diesel mechanic for Mammoth Sports Construction LLC, Meriden, Kansas.
John enjoyed restoring and showing tractors; fixing pick-up trucks; fishing; riding his UTV, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors with his dogs and coon hunting. He was a member of the Kansas Federation of Houndsmen.
John was preceded in death by: his father, Jason Pantle; Grandfather Richard L Pantle; and great-grandparents Carl and Norma Buddenbohm, Albert and June Ellerman, and John and Rose Faught. John is survived by his mother and stepfather Connie Ellerman and Travis Wright, Effingham; his step-mother Celeste Pantle, Atchison; brother Franklin Pantle and sisters Lainey and Audrey Pantle. Survivors also include his maternal grandparents Marvin and Sue Ellerman, Effingham; his paternal grandparents Michael and Shelly Noll, Cummings, and his great-grandparents Richard and Ruth Pantle, Nortonville. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Cormode officiating.
Burial will follow in the Doniphan Cemetery, Doniphan, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to HCC Technical Center Diesel Technology Program scholarship in Johns name.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
