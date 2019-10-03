Pantle, Jason W. 1977-2019

CUMMINGS, Kan. Jason Wayne Pantle, 42, of Cummings, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at University of Kansas Medical Center, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Jason was born on March 22, 1977, the son of Richard L. and Shelly (Faught) Pantle.
He graduated from Atchison County Community High School, in 1995.
He was a lifelong musician and most recently played guitar for the Blake Camp Band.
Jason enjoyed riding horses and mules, coon hunting and traveling. He was an avid fan of the band KISS and loved to entertain his family and friends.
Jason was married to Celeste Servaes, on May 20, 2016.
She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two sons, John and Franklin Pantle; two daughters, Elaina and Audrey Pantle, all of Cummings; his mother, Shelly; stepfather, Michael Noll; paternal grandparents, Richard and Ruth Pantle, Nortonville, Kansas; sisters, Leanne Pantle, Wetmore, Kansas, and Julie (Troy) Myers, Cummings; stepbrother, Nicholas Noll, Cummings; and stepsister, Lisa Noll, of Orangevale, California.
Jason is preceded in death by: his father; and grandparents, John and Rose Faught.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas, with Rev. Al Schirmacher officiating.
Burial will follow in the Doniphan Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to: Jason Pantle Musical Scholarship, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left at: www.beckerdyer.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
