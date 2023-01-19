HOLTON, Kan. Elizabeth Liz M. Page, 70, of Holton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
She was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Atchison, the daughter of Laurence O. and Lillian G. (Bindel) Falk.
HOLTON, Kan. Elizabeth Liz M. Page, 70, of Holton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
She was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Atchison, the daughter of Laurence O. and Lillian G. (Bindel) Falk.
Elizabeth graduated from ACCHS in 1970. She worked in the banking industry beginning in 1976, retiring from Core First Bank in Topeka, in 2017.
She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton, former member of Holton Eagles Club and Ladies Auxiliary.
She married Calvin C. Page on Aug. 18, 1989, in Holton. They celebrated over 33 years of marriage.
Survivors include: her husband, Calvin, of the home; step-son, Ron Page (Amy) of Holton; two step-daughters, Laura Heinen (Kevin) of Topeka and Brenda Leedy (Randall), of Fredricksburg, Texas; two sisters, Ruth Acheson (Raymond) of Effingham, Kansas and Helen Dickson (Dean) of Bendena, Kansas; and eight grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton.
Burial will follow at Brick Cemetery.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening with Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Mercer Funeral Home in Holton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.