Page, Charles W. 1918-2022

OLATHE, Kan. Charles William Charlie Page, 103, of Olathe, formerly of Atchison, died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Advent Health, Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
Charlie was born on Nov. 5, 1918, in Rushville, Missouri, the son of Jesse William and Geneva (Allison) Page.
He graduated from Faucett High School in 1936, and served in the United States Army in World War II in five major battles, including the Battle of the Bulge.
Charlie worked for the Atchison County Co-op as the Fertilizer Plant Manager.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, a former member of the VFW Post # 1175 and with his wife, Ora Mae, owned and operated Pages Ceramics in Atchison.
Charlie enjoyed fishing, hunting, animals, his dog, PJ and spending time with family.
He was married to Ora Mae Bradley on May 31, 1941, in Manhattan, Kansas.
Mrs. Page preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2011.
Survivors include: a son, Phillip (Linda) Page, Lees Summit, Missouri; a daughter, Judith Clover, Olathe, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Teri Kuhnert, Bradley Walker, Monica Hale, Jay, Aaron, Tyler and Lindsay Page; five great-grandchildren: Alison Hurst, Rebekah Kuhnert, Bryce Oran Hale, William Hale and Natalya Davis; and one great-great- granddaughter, Carlee Paige Hurst.
His parents; wife, Ora Mae; a son, Kenneth Page; a brother, Marion Page; and sister, Ruth Farris preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sugar Creek Ladies Aid Hall or the First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
