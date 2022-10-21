Pace, John E. 1956-2022

John Edward Pace, 66, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Atchison Senior Village.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Easton Cemetery, Easton, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to help defray funeral cost and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Service information

Oct 27
Visitation
Thursday, October 27, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
