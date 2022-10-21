Pace, John E. 1956-2022

John Edward Pace, 66, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Atchison Senior Village.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Easton Cemetery, Easton, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to help defray funeral cost and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
John was born Aug. 20, 1956, in Winchester, Kansas, the son of Ralph Pace and Lola (Talbot) Bynan. He was a janitor at various places in Atchison, such as the Youth Center and Walmart. John enjoyed building models and playing video games.
Survivors include three sisters, Joann Bishop, Shell Knob, Missouri, Nellie Odum, Atchison, and Martha Hanson, Atchison, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, James, Ralph, Richard Pace, Clifford Bynan; and a sister, Virginia Bynan. As published in the Atchison Globe.
