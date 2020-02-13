Melvin H. Chuck Oxley
19552020
ATCHISON, Kan. Melvin H. Chuck Oxley, 64, Atchison, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Survivors include: his wife, Marilyn, Atchison; a daughter, Morgan (Adam) Werner, Savannah, Missouri; a son, Joshua Oxley, Atchison; a brother, Ferol (Romanna) Oxley, Horton, Kansas; three grandchildren; and a step-grandchild.
Services are pending at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral.
Full obituary can be found at www.arensbergpruett.com, once service times are scheduled. As published in the Atchison Globe.
