Oxley, Melvin H. Chuck 19552020

Melvin H. Chuck Oxley
19552020
ATCHISON, Kan. Melvin H. Chuck Oxley, 64, Atchison, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Chuck was born March 4, 1955, in Atchison, the son of Charles William and Bonnie Lou Halstead Oxley.
He attended Martin West Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1973.
He and Marilyn E. Cline, were united in marriage on Aug. 15, 1983, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Chuck began his employment with the Missouri Pacific Railroad, then Union Pacific Railroad. He then became employed with Stan Boos Ford, in Atchison, and later with Rusty Eck Ford, in Leavenworth. For the past 18 years he was employed with Atchison Auto Parts.
Chuck was a member of the Roman Catholic faith.
In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, family members and he enjoyed going to work.
Survivors include: his wife, Marilyn, Atchison; a daughter, Morgan (Adam) Werner, Savannah, Missouri; a son, Joshua Oxley, Atchison; a brother, Ferol (Romanna) Oxley, Horton, Kansas; three grandchildren: Cedra Oxley, Harper Werner and Cooper Werner; a step-grandchild, Frank Kinney; and a great-niece, Zahley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Fr. Jon Hullinger officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Oxley will be cremated following the services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Diabetes Association or the Kidney Foundation, and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
