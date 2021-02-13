Otte, Jennifer G. 1968-2021

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Jennifer Gail Otte, 52, of Effingham, Kansas, died on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, surround by her loving family, after a long battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. The body will be cremated following the services and interment of the cremated remains will be at a later date in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jennifer was born on Dec. 21, 1968, in Atchison, the daughter of Allan L. and Judith (Gorrell) Otte, Sr. She attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School and the Atchison High School and was an honorary member of the Class of 1987. Jennifer worked as a bus driver for USD #409 and USD #377. She was also the Kitchen Manager for USD #377 as well as a cook at Dovesnest in Effingham. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling, playing games, music and dancing, coffee and especially her grandchildren.
Jennifer was married to David Daniels in 1986. They were later divorced. She was married to Christopher Sandlin in 2005 and they were later divorced. Significant others in her life were Shane Fitzpatrick and Michael Mink.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony D. (Courtney) Daniels, Effingham, and Aaron M. Daniels, Atchison; four daughters, Ashley M. (Eli) Flory, Effingham, Alyssa L. (Dalton) Daniels, Winchester, Kansas, Kailea A. Sandlin, Effingham, and Natalea O. Sandlin, Effingham; her father, Allan L. Otte, Sr, Atchison; four brothers, Colton Otte and Kenneth Otte, Atchison, and Eric Otte, Leawood, Kansas and Steve Oswald, Atchison; seven sisters, Deborah Herman, Medical Lake, Washington, Stephanie Loeffler, Olathe, Kansas, Karen Reed, Gladstone, Missouri, Debbie Wilson, Atchison, Diane Schletzbaum, Lancaster, Kansas, Pam Reiman, Topeka, Kansas, and Gay Beideck, Kearney Nebraska; and nine grandchildren, Margaret Larrison, Jenna Larrison, Zoey Flory, Addison Flory, Georgia Flory, Raelynne Tripp, Emberleigh Tripp, Stetson Tripp, and Wyatt Daniels. She is also survived by her current significant other, Michael A. Mink. While together they went on many journeys which she held so near and dear to her heart. They went to an Elton John concert together, which was a lifelong dream of hers. They ventured to two beaches, one on the Atlantic Coast and one in the Gulf. Her favorite pastime was playing dominoes on the weekends with Mike and her family; she loved holidays and spending time with family. Her children were her life, she devoted everything to them and trying to make them as successful as possible. She worked harder than any one person ever should just to survive, however you would never know it by the love and laughter she spread through a simple smile and just being herself. Jenny believed that through Love anything is possible and proved it on many occasions. She was the best Mom any kid could ever ask for. She will be greatly missed and greatly remembered.
She was preceded in death by her biological mother, Judith Otte; her stepmother, Ruth Otte; her daughter, Elisabeth E. Daniels; a brother, Allan L. (Jay) Otte, Jr.; a sister, Pamela Oxley; and significant other, Shane Fitzpatrick. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.