OTrimble, Mary J. 1932-2023

WINCHESTER, Kan. Mary Jean OTrimble, 91, formerly of Nortonville, Kansas, died on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the FW Houston Senior Living Center, Winchester, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Nortonville, with Rev. Richard Lally, officiating.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31st, 2023, at the OTrimble Chapel, 329 Main St., Nortonville, Kan.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday, at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Matthews Lutheran Church or the Jefferson County North Ball Program and may be sent in care of the OTrimble Chapel, P. O. Box 267, Nortonville, KS 66060.
Mary was born on Jan. 14, 1932, in Clarkfield, Minnesota, the daughter of Adolph and Mabel (Johnson) Anderson. Mary was married to William L. OTrimble on Dec. 25, 1957, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Nortonville. They purchased the Warren Funeral Home, Nortonville, on July 1, 1972. They opened the OTrimble Funeral Home, Effingham, Kansas, on April 22, 1974. They owned and operated both funeral homes until 1992, when they sold the funeral homes to the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Homes. Mary was a member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church where she served in the Ladies Aide, she was a member of the Progressive Club, Pinochle Card Club and the Senior Citizens. Mary taught sewing and cooking for 4H children. She enjoyed dancing, spending time with her grandchildren and attending sporting activities.
Survivors include two daughters, Kristy (Randy) Noll, Nortonville, Pamela J. (Bill) Hofelt, Atchison; seven grandchildren, Bryan (Meaghen) Noll, Heather Herrig, Suzy (Ryan) Sutton, Brandon (Joey) Herrig, Kymee Noll, Kyle (Jayden) Noll, and Allie Hofelt; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great- great-grandchild.
Her parents, husband, three brothers, and two sisters, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
