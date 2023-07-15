Oswald, Floyd E. 1934-2023

MUSCOTAH, Kan. Floyd Eugene Oswald, 89, life-long farmer of Muscotah, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Floyd was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Oliver Henry and Alice (Wenger) Oswald. He attended ACCHS in Effingham and graduated in 1952. Floyd married Alleta Frommer, on Aug. 26, 1956, at the Coal Creek United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.
Floyd lived a full life and made many friends along the way. He served as a sergeant in the Kansas Army National Guards 130th Division at Horton, from 1954 to 1963. Floyd worked at LFM Foundry now Bradken - for seven years while farming full time. He was an avid livestock and grain farmer and steward of the land. Countless hours were spent on his bulldozer putting in waterways, terraces, and ponds throughout the county as a soil conservation contractor. Floyd had a passion for Farmall tractors. He spent many hours in his garden, sharing much of his produce with senior citizens at Effingham, friends, and neighbors. Several years he enjoyed surprising the children of the neighborhood dressed as Santa Claus. For 28 years he served on the Kapioma Township Board as treasurer. He served nine years on the board of directors for Jackson Farmers Inc. Floyd always wanted to be a county commissioner and his wish came true when he was elected as Atchison County Commissioner in 2000. He served two consecutive four year terms.
Floyd liked to help others and would often volunteer whenever he could. He served on various church boards and attended the Larkinburg Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Alleta, of the home; his three children, Donna Oswald of Atchison, Gregg (Terri) Oswald, of Muscotah, and Ronda (Ray) DeLay, of Holton; six grandchildren; Rachel (Kyle) Haught, Jackson DeLay (fiance;, Jessie Chastain), Paige DeLay, Michael Oswald, Ashlea (Jonathan) Fedler, and James Oswald; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Gary Bottorff.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Vivian Oswald; and his younger sister, Jessie Bottorff.
Family visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Becker Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Armstrong and Rev. Johnny Williams officiating.
Burial followed in the Powhattan Cemetery, Powhattan, Kansas where his parents and maternal grandparents are buried.
Memorials in honor of Mr. Oswald are suggested to the Larkinburg Christian Church, Powhattan Cemetery, or the Muscotah Cancer Support Group and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.