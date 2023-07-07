Oswald, Floyd E. 1934-2023

MUSCOTAH, Kan. Floyd Eugene Oswald, 89, life-long farmer of Muscotah, Kansas, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Floyd was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Oliver Henry and Alice (Wenger) Oswald. He attended ACCHS in Effingham and graduated in 1952. Floyd married Alleta Frommer, on Aug. 26, 1956, at the Coal Creek United Methodist Church. Together they celebrated 66 years of marriage.

