Camille M. Osborn
Camille M. Osborn, 71, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home.
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Josephs Church with Rev. Gabriel Landis, OSB as celebrant.
Parish rosary will be recited at the church on Saturday, at 10 a.m. preceding the mass.
She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Complete obituary at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
