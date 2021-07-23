Evelyn S. Orf
GREENWOOD, Mo. Evelyn Sue Orf, 71, of Greenwood, Missouri passed away July 6, 2021, with her daughter by her side.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Michael Orf; and her three children: Anthony Orf of Wichita Kansas, Matthew Orf of Kansas City, Missouri, and Andrea (Orf) Bisogno of Lees Summit, Missouri. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Brittney, Elizabeth, Cassidy, Josephine, Evie, Emma, Lila, Harlo and Jaxson.
Evelyn was immensely proud of her family and took special delight in spending time with her grandchildren. She was a kindhearted, gracious woman, who never failed to see the good in everyone around her. She was strong in her faith and enjoyed spending time in devotion and prayer. Evelyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends alike. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.