Donnie Ray Oliver, 76, Atchison, Kansas, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Homegoing funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home Rev. Tom Stone and Rev. Ron Dickson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Donnie was born Nov. 23, 1945, in Luverne, Alabama, the son of Gean Fuller and Odesser Bennett. He attended Atchison Public Elementary School and Atchison High School.
Donnie and Helen May were united in marriage and later divorced. Donnie and Carol Allen were united in marriage on March 23, 1989, in Leavenworth, Kansas, and she survives of their home in Atchison.
Donnie was employed as a chipper/grinder for the Atchison Casting Corporation for many years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, participating in games with his family, spending time at LFM park under the soul tree; camping, gambling and the dog track.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Oliver, Atchison; three sons, Donnie R. Johnson, Leavenworth, Dangelo Johnson, Knoxville, Iowa, Jeremy Cluke, Crestview, Florida; four daughters, Helen Danette Oliver Braden, Topeka, Kansas, Gwendolyn Oliver Harris, Topeka, Donita Oliver Strange, Lawrence, Kansas, Donnice Dale, Wichita, Kansas; a brother, John (Barb) Oliver, Atchison; a sister, Betty Oliver Alexander, Rockledge, Florida; and 19 grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; and 13 great- grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lorita Oliver; a son, Michael Oliver; and sisters, Molly Oliver and Lessie Beadles. As published in the Atchison Globe.
