Donnie Ray Oliver, 76, Atchison, Kansas, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Homegoing funeral service will be Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home Rev. Tom Stone and Rev. Ron Dickson officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, Nov. 11, from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

