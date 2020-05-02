Ohlmann, Margaret R. 1930-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Margaret Ruth (Schorzman) Ohlmann, 90, of Atchison, passed peacefully from this life into eternal life on April 27, 2020, at Atchison Senior Village.
Margaret was born in a sod house in Freeman, South Dakota, on Jan. 29, 1930, the daughter of Jacob and Ruth (Mayer) Schorzman.
She attended elementary schools in South Dakota and Texas, and high school at Concordia High School, Seward, Nebraska. She attended college and earned degrees at Concordia University, Seward, and Benedictine College, Atchison.
Margaret taught a total of 11 years in Lutheran Schools in Omaha, Nebraska, Galena Park, Texas, and Leavenworth, Kansas, and one year at the Atchison Catholic Elementary School, in Atchison.
She enjoyed voice, singing and was an active soloist for many years.
Additionally, she served as a substitute teacher in Atchison Public Schools and worked five years as a switchboard operator at the Benedictine College South Campus.
Margaret was a dedicated wife and deeply supportive of her husband, Karls ministry in Lutheran schools. Her goals were to walk with Jesus, be a good Christian wife and mother, and a Christian example to her students. She was spiritually committed to share with and edify others on their journey to a better land, always striving to keep her life simple and wholesome.
On July 9, 1954, Margaret married Karl John Ohlmann, in Woodland, California, where they resided until moving to Atchison, in July 1969.
Margaret considered it a true privilege, and great service to our Lord that she was able to care for Karl in their home for eight years after his stroke, until his passing on Sept. 25, 1998.
Their marriage was blessed with five children.
This beautiful angel will be missed here on earth as she begins her eternity in Gods Kingdom.
She awaits her two sons, Timothy Ohlmann, Holton, Kansas, and Paul (Carol) Ohlmann, Lakewood, California; her daughters, Cynthia (Burdel) Welsh, Las Vegas, Nevada, Alison (Dan) Strubberg, Bloomington, Illinois, and Susan (Tom) Nunn , China Grove, North Carolina; and her four grandchildren: Jim (Zila) Welsh, Brian Welsh, Joshua (Amanda) Nunn, and Megan Gaboda.
Her only sister, Doris Reith, Tempe, Arizona, always had a special place in her heart and survives her, along with her nieces, Theresa Leyes and Stephanie Reith; and nephew, Chris Reith; and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by: her father; mother; and cherished stepmother, Josephine Schorzman.
Her children are genuinely thankful to special friends and neighbors for their loyal friendship and love to Margaret during the latter years of her earthly life, enabling her to remain in her home, which she loved and treasured, for as long as possible.
They are equally as thankful to the Atchison Senior Village staff that provided her care with great concern and smiles during the last years.
A Christian service of praise, and thanksgiving for a lifetime of blessings and salvation will be observed at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Craig Lantz, Pastor of the St. Marks Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will follow at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth.
Family will receive friends for visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the funeral home, following social distancing guidelines for both service and visitation.
Memorials are suggested for Lutheran Bible Translators, the Lutheran Hour Ministries, or St. Marks Lutheran Church, Atchison, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
