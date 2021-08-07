Marie G. OHara, 94, Atchison, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Atchison Senior Village Nursing Center.
Marie was born Nov. 7, 1926, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Leo and Edna Bradshaw Leavy. She attended St. Benedicts Elementary School in Kansas City, Kansas, graduating from Bishop Ward High School. She then attended Donnelly College for one year.
She and Clarence OHara were united in marriage in 1972, in Kansas City, Kansas. Mr. OHara preceded her in death in 1987.
Marie was employed with Bond Pharmacy for 20 years and for Commercial National Bank for 15, years both in Kansas City, Kansas, and then for the federal government in Kansas City, Missouri, until her retirement in 2003. She moved to Atchison in 2005.
Survivors include: son, John M. Brown, Lancaster, Kansas; daughter, Linda Marie Soptic, Independence, Missouri; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Marie has been cremated, under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
No services are planned. As published in the Atchison Globe.
