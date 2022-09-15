Teresa Y. Ogle, 59, Atchison, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Atchison.
Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Atchison Event Center, 710 South 9th Street, with Rev. Dr. Paul Ogle and Rev. Lance Waller officiating.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home from 2 until 4 p.m. Interment will be Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Mount Gilead Cemetery, Mena, Arkansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Apostolic Lighthouse Church and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 North 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002.
Teresa was born Oct. 30, 1962, in Fall River Mills, California. She was the daughter of Yale Wayne Little and Imo Yvonne Tibbs Little. She graduated from Eureka Springs, Arkansas, High School and continued her education with college courses.
Teresa and Paul Ogle were united in marriage on Dec. 3, 1988, in Elsey, Missouri.
Teresa was most recently a para-educator for the USD 409 school district and previously for Sunset Elementary in Salina, Kansas.
She was the first lady of the Apostolic Lighthouse Church, in Atchisons. She filled many roles in the church of which some included secretary, Sunday school teacher and pianist. Teresas talents were many, she was an accomplished seamtress, enjoyed crafting, loved singing and playing music, reading and shopping.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Yale Wayne Little and Imo Yvonne Tibbs Little.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Paul Ogle, Atchison; a son, Aaron Y. (Victoria) Ogle, Houston, Texas; four daughters, Adina Y. (Kayotte) Nichols, McPherson, Kansas, Abigail L. (Lance) Waller, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Desiree N. Ogle, Atchison, Destinee D. Ogle, Atchison; a brother, Robert Little, Flippin, Arkansas; a sister, Rhonda Houghton, Memphis, Tennessee. She was very proud of her five grandchildren, Lily Ogle, Scarlett Ogle, Oliver Ogle, Ada Waller, and Levi Nichols. She was extremely excited about the two grandchildren on the way. As published in the Atchison Globe.
