OBleness, Rebecca A.

Rebecca A. OBlenes
TOPEKA, Kan. Rebecca A. OBleness, 67, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
As per Rebeccas wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment service will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA, 22312.
Dove Southeast Chapel, (2843 SE Minnesota Ave.) is assisting the family.
To view Rebeccas full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
