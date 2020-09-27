Ober, John D. 1938-2020

John David Ober, 82, of Atchison, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
John was born April 12, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Lawrence Sidney and Irene Griggs (Peacock) Ober.
He served in the United States Army as a MP.
John received a Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice, in 1974.
He was a police officer, earning the rank of captain and retiring in 1985. John was also a farmer.
He was a member of the Cole Camp Church in Missouri and then First Presbyterian Church, Atchison.
He enjoyed genealogy, coin and stamp collecting and boating on the lake.
John married Jean Marie Armstrong on April 12, 1959; She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a son, David Craig and Molly Marie Ober, Atchison; a daughter, Dana Louise and Raymond Michael, Watts, Atchison; and three grandchildren: Michael Dylan Watts, David Austin Ober and Alexander John Ober.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life is tentatively set for April of 2021.
He has been cremated under the direction of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to KCPD Cares Team and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.