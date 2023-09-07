Null, Bonnie C. 1949-2023

CUMMINGS, Kan. Bonnie Collette Null of Cummings, Kansas, was born Sept. 27, 1949, in Denver, Colorado, to Thomas Gibson, Jr. and Helen LaVerne (Binford) Gibson. She departed this life Aug. 31, 2023, at the age of 73.

She and her family moved from Denver to Delta, Colorado, in 1964 and she graduated from Delta High School in 1966. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1971 and earned a degree in education. While teaching junior high English for several years in Grand Junction, she married Larry Reeves. From this union was born her son, Ryan Reeves. She returned to Boulder and a few years later met and married Ted Lund in Colorado Springs. They settled in Monument, Colorado where they lived for many years until Ted passed away in 2007. She then married Larry Null in 2009 and continued living in Monument. Larry passed in 2012. Bonnie moved back to Grand Junction in 2014 to help her mother. She continued living there until June 2023 when she moved to Cummings which is near Atchison, where her son, Ryan and his wife, Monica are living.

