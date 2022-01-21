Sister Amelia Nowatzke, OSB, 93, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the monastery. Funeral services are pending.
Sister Amelia was born on Nov. 29, 1928, in Panama, Iowa, one of six children of Jacob and Rose Gubbels Nowatzke, and entered the Mount community in 1952. Earning a bachelors degree in education from Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, she taught in elementary schools in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa for over 40 years. After her teaching career, she served as pastoral associate at Sacred Heart parish in Ottawa, Kansas. When she returned to the Mount in 1998, she began serving in hospitality at the monastery, preparing for guests and greeting them warmly as receptionist, coordinator of funeral and feast day dinners, and hostess in the guest quarters for many years. Warm and gracious, she was a familiar and welcoming presence for many of the sisters families and friends who came for visits.
Sister Amelia was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings, Jacob, Joseph, Marie, and Raymond Nowatzke and Ann Kwapiszeski.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and her monastic family.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts web site www.mountosb.org. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.