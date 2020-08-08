Nowak, Henrietta M. 1920-2020

A family graveside service was held at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Thursday, August 6, 2020, for Henrietta M. Nowak (nee Wioch), formerly of Atchison, Kansas, who passed away on March 11, 2020, at the age of 99 in South Bend, Indiana, where she had resided since leaving Atchison in 2004.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Thaddeus (Ted) Nowak, Sr., in 1993.
Henrietta is survived by: her children, Thad, Jr., Ray, Carol (Ganey) and Barb (Wallace), along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as by an older sister, Irene Okner, age 103.
Born on August 29, 1920, in Greenpoint, an ethnically-Polish neighborhood in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, Henrietta attended Hunter College and worked for the Bank of New York before meeting her husband, Ted, of Chicago, Illinois, who was then serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII. The couple married in 1946.
With the conclusion of the war and Teds earning a Masters Degree at the University of Indiana, the couple moved to Atchison in 1949, where Ted had taken a professorial position with (then) St. Benedicts College. The couple spent many years in a home on RR #2 (now P Street) before moving to a home at 4th & Riley in town. Henriettas mother, Albina Wioch, joined the family in Atchison in 1963 and resided at the home until her death in 1974. In addition to raising her children, Henrietta worked at Midwest Sovents and at the College (from where she attained a degree in English Literature) and later taught ESL to international students at both the College and Mount St. Scholastica Academy.
Henrietta retained a lifelong passion for literature and reading, as well as for the Polish language and her Polish heritage. During her 55 years in Atchison, Henrietta delighted in walks along the Missouri River bluffs, couples bridge games at the home, excursions to Sugar Lake and Jackson Park with her family, and travels with Ted before his passing. She is, and will continue to be greatly missed. As published in the Atchison Globe.
