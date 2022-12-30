Norton-Lopez, JoAnn 1951-2022

JoAnn was born Jan. 18, 1951, in Atchison, the daughter of Thomas Sherman and Helen Virgina Bromley. She spent the early part of her life in California with Marilyn, raising their children and where she shared many memories with family and friends. The latter part of her life was spent in Atchison, her birthplace. She worked in the food industry as a cook for USD 409 and the Conference Center. JoAnn loved cooking for all her students and special events in peoples lives. She also enjoyed thrift store shopping, playing cards with her grandson, baking for her family, and gardening was a huge passion of hers. She also loved her pets. She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her best friend, Kathy Jones. She was a giving person and spread love and kindness through her work and her good deeds in the community.
Survivors include an ex-husband, Rogelio Lopez; a son, Stacey Wayne Campbell; a daughter, Helena Inez Lopez; grandchildren, Morena Jackson, Avian Webb, Sierra Campbell, Jared Campbell and Elijah Campbell; great-grandchildren, Avery Campbell, Anthony Campbell and Russia Goldfin; nieces include Marilyn, Cheryl, Leslie; and nephew, Mark.
She was preceded by her parents and a son, Alvin Norton Jr.; one sister, Virginia Denton; four brothers, Roy Lee, Howard, Richard and Theodore Bromley; nieces include Sandy and Cindy. As published in the Atchison Globe.
