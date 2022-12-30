Norton-Lopez, JoAnn 1951-2022

JoAnn Norton-Lopez, 71, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Amberwell Atchison.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Second Christian Church. Memorials to help with final expenses may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

(0) entries

