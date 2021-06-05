Normile, Edith E. 1946-2021

DENTON, Kan. Edith Elaine Dane Normile, 75, of Denton, Kansas, went home with our Lord and Savior in the early hours of Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Marys Church, Purcell, Kansas, with burial to follow in St. Marys Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Marys Cemetery or the Doniphan County Fire District # 3 and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Dane was born on Feb. 11, 1946, the daughter of Michael J. Joe and Edith (Pauly) Normile. She graduated from the Mt. St. Scholastica Academy in 1963 and earned an Associates Degree. Dane spent most of her life on the family farm. She was an avid pay it forward person who always did for others. Dane made over 1,000 baby blankets, knitted caps and Afghans, along with presenting 26 Quilts of Valor, and making a lot of other quilts. She baked, cooked, sewed and quilted her whole life. She was an honorary member of the Pony Express. Dane was a nanny for Margo (Schecher) Ellerman and Pattie (Schecher) Leheu. She owned and operated the Happy Days preschool for 35 years in Horton, Kansas. After that she was a manager and tourism coordinator for the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of the Saint Mary Catholic Church, Purcell, Kansas, where she had taught CCD classes in previous years and was a Cub Scout leader.
Dane is survived by three sisters, Mary Jo (Ray) Becker, Margie (Ron) Moore, and Alicia (Richard) Mallon; one niece, Ashley (Scott) Banister; and nephews, Bryan (Carrie) Sterling, David (Gail) Becker, Mike (Marci) Becker, Tim (Kelli) Becker, Patrick (Cathy) Becker, Steve Moore; great- nephews, Matthew Sterling, Garret (Lauren) Becker, Austin (Stephanie) Becker, Brock Becker, Conner Becker, Carson Becker, Devin Becker, Jaxon Banister, Alex Moore; great- nieces, Micaela Becker, Rachel Becker, Caroline Becker, Reagan Becker, Grace Becker, and Lilly Banister. She is also survived by a cousin, nurse by profession, Kathy Albers.
Her parents; a sister, Katherine Sterling; a niece, Christy Moore; and her lifelong friend, Dean Robke, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.