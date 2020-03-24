Nolting, Manfred H. 1922-2020

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Manfred H. Nolting, 97, lifelong Nortonville area resident, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Lawrence, Kansas Memorial Hospital.
Manfred was born on Oct. 14, 1922, on the family farm at Nortonville, the son of Fred and Amanda (Jung) Nolting. He had lived there until 2013, when he moved to assisted living in Nortonville.
Manfred attended schools in Nortonville and had worked as a laborer for the Atchison Cave Facilities, for over 40 years. He also farmed and had dairy cattle.
Manfred was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Manfred loved being around his family, especially his grandchildren.
Manfred also enjoyed caring for his horses, and being outside and working around the farm.
Manfred will be remembered for his strong faith, love for his family and a mischievous twinkle in his eye.
Manfred and Francys R. Zeek, were married on Feb. 27, 1947, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Nortonville.
After 65 years of marriage, Francys preceded him in death on April 18, 2012.
Survivors include: five daughters: Carol Nolting, Kansas City, Missouri, Linda (Benny) Burleson, Henrietta, Texas, Penny (David) Samuels, Floyds Knob, Indiana, Jenny (Mark) Chmidling, Lansing, Kansas, and Marcy (Tony) Noll, Nortonville; two sons, Timothy (Deb) Nolting, Bushnell, Nebraska, and Martin (Cindy) Nolting, Longmont, Colorado; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Bird, Loveland, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Margaret Nolting, Bermuda Run, North Carolina, and Billie McClure, Burlingame, Kansas; several nieces and nephews.
Manfred was preceded in death by: his parents, Fred and Amanda Nolting; his stepmother, Alma Nolting; his wife, Francys; granddaughter, Erica McKinney; great-grandson, Cole Sweeten; two brothers, David and Wendell Nolting; sister, Sydonia Leighton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 312 Elm St., Nortonville, with Pastor Richard Lally officiating.
Burial will follow in the Nortonville Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Friends may come to the OTrimble Funeral Home, 329 Main St., Nortonville, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
The family requests no flowers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Matthew Lutheran Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.