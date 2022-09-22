Patricia Maureen Nicholas, 66 years old, of Atchison, Kansas, passed on Sunday at the Mosaic Medical Center, in St. Joseph, Missouri, after a short illness.
Born in Marysville, Kansas, Patricia and her family quickly moved to Douglas, Arizona, where she proceeded to live until her teenage years. Soon after Patricia moved to the Atchison area where she has stayed for over 40 years. Patricia retired after 20 years from Lawrence Public Schools where she was a Database Analyst Admin. Patricia was also a member of Saint Joseph Parish Church, of Atchison.
Patricia is survived by her husband, George Nicholas; her children, Natalie Ochoa (Jason), Holly Moore (Ken), Hillary Stillings (Seth), James Nicholas; grandchildren, Devin Ochoa (Gina), Dawn Weaver, Corey Ochoa, Kenny Gulley, Roger Moore (Cassandra), Peyton Winfrey (Caleb), Kelsey Moore, Dalton Jeanneret, Graham Stillings; as well as great-grandchildren, Roger Moore Jr., Thea and Mila Ochoa, Avaya and Gianna Ochoa, Mylo Winfrey, Jayden and Jru Downing, Kennedy, Kahlia and Bronx Gulley.
Patricia was a picky eater as an adult and couldnt stand pepper on her corn or mushy bread.
Her most classic family joke Sock Bug and the forbidden black socks. Her love for Batman, books and the love she had for all her family will live strong in their hearts forever.
Patricia has been cremated. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
