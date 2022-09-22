Patricia Maureen Nicholas, 66 years old, of Atchison, Kansas, passed on Sunday at the Mosaic Medical Center, in St. Joseph, Missouri, after a short illness.

Born in Marysville, Kansas, Patricia and her family quickly moved to Douglas, Arizona, where she proceeded to live until her teenage years. Soon after Patricia moved to the Atchison area where she has stayed for over 40 years. Patricia retired after 20 years from Lawrence Public Schools where she was a Database Analyst Admin. Patricia was also a member of Saint Joseph Parish Church, of Atchison.

