Neufeld, Georgia L. 1934-2022

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Georgia L. Neufeld, 88, formerly of Leavenworth, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Gran Villas, Atchison.
Georgia was born on July 13, 1934, in Atchison, the daughter of George R. and Inez K. (Kautz) Pantle.
She graduated from Nortonville High School in 1952. She attended the Gaddsen Business College, in Alabama, Georgia.
She had lived on a cattle ranch for 14 years in Alberta, Canada and British Columbia. She moved back to this area in 1992.
Georgia was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post # 1175 and enjoyed sewing, crocheting and going to the casino.
She was married to Jack Vittitoe in 1952. They were later divorced.
Survivors include: two daughters, Katherine Marie Nieman and Karen Raski, Leavenworth and Sandra Lee Callahan, Lancaster, Kansas; a brother, Richard Pantle, Nortonville; and a sister Juanita Bryan, Atchison; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents; a son, Russell E. Vittitoe; a sister, Rosemary Bowen; and son-in-law Timothy Callahan preceded her in death.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Nortonville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, at the OTrimble Chapel, 329 Main, Nortonville, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Childrens Hospital or for Meals on Wheels, Leavenworth County and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton & OTrimble Funeral Homes.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
