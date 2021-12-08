Neufeld, Eleanor E. 1923-2021

Eleanor E. (VanHorn) Neufeld, 98, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Garnet, Kansas, surrounded by her loved ones.
Eleanor was born June 15, 1923, in Atchinson, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Peters) VanHorn.
On Oct. 24, 1963, she married Ed Neufeld. She was a homemaker. Eleanor went with Ed on the truck and surprised all their children, when they came back married. After they were married, they made their home in Hutchinson, Kansas. Ed passed away on Jan. 8, 2000.
Eleanor loved camping, traveling, playing cards and dominos, cooking, and making peppernuts and zwiebacks for her family.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Ed; sons: Eddie, Richard, Jerry and Larry Neufeld; daughters, Peggy and Pam; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: Clarence, William, Leo and Raymond VanHorn; sisters: Florence, Lucille, Marie, Thelma, Josephine and Bernice VanHorn.
Eleanor is survived by: her sons, Rick (Lori) Sands and Rod (Karen) Neufeld; daughters: Rose Harris, Linda Branson and Joyce (Fred) Juhnke; daughters-in-law, Barbara Neufeld and Alice Neufeld; 35 grandchildren; 62 great- grandchildren; and 41 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with family greeting guests from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson.
Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County and can be sent in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
