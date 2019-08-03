Shirley J. Nesbitt
OSKALOOSA, Kan. Shirley Jean (Harden) Nesbitt, 86, Oskaloosa, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at FW Huston Senior Living Center at Winchester.
The Graveside Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Valley Falls Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County Friends of Hospice and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, Kansas, 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.