Nelson, Melvin R. 1922-2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. Melvin R. Nelson, 97, formally of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Fayetteville, Georgia.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Muscotah Cemetery in Muscotah, Kansas.
The Family will receive friends Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the United Methodist Church of Atchison or the Muscotah Cemetery Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left on-line at www.beckerdyer.com
Melvin was born on March 2, 1922 in Arrington, Kansas, the son of Raymond and Rose (Brenner) Nelson. He attended Bitter Sweet School and graduated from ACCHS, Effingham High School, in 1940.
He married Hazel Patton from Monrovia, Kansas on Nov. 8, 1943.
Melvin worked at Wentz Road Equipment, Topeka, KS after graduating and before entering the Army in Nov. 1942, to serve during World War II. He was assigned to the 9th Armored Division and was in the Battle of the Bulge where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. The Squadron then fought its way to the Bridge at Remagen, taking it and opening the way across the Rhine River in Germany. He received three Battle Stars for his service. He received an Honorable Discharge Dec. 22, 1945.
After service, he worked at Deere Creek Creamery and 7-Up Bottling Company of Atchison.
Melvin retired after 25 years from the Atchison Police Department as a Detective. He then was a paper process server for the Atchison Sheriffs Office and a part-time driver for the local Chevrolet Dealership.
He was a Lifetime Member of the VFW and the American Legion. Melvin was member of the United Methodist Church of Atchison.
Survivors include: a son, Charlie (Beverly) of Peachtree City, Georga; two grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Nelson, of Peachtree City, and Kathryn (Paul) Worley, of Calhoun, Georga; and four great-grandchildren, Laura and Matthew Worley and Evie and George Nelson.
Melvin is preceded in death by: his parents; wife; and brother, W.H. Nelson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.