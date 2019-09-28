KICKAPOO RESERVATION, Kan. William "Bill" Allen Negonsott, 70, of the Kickapoo Reservation, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 5, 1949, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Milton Leslie and Evelyn Wahwassuck Negonsott.
Drum services will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Kickapoo Community Building.
Burial: Friday morning, before sunrise, at the Negonsott Cemetery, on the Kickapoo Reservation.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
