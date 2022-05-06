TOPEKA, Kan. Betty Laverne Neavitt, 91, of Topeka, formerly of Atchison, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Presbyterian Manor in Topeka.
Betty was born May 2, 1930, in Earlsboro, Oklahoma the daughter of Grover C. and Minnie L. Shirley.
She attended elementary school in McLeansboro, Illinois, then the high school in both Salem, Illinois and Wewoka, Oklahoma.
She and Donald F. Neavitt were united in marriage on July 4, 1952, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Mr. Neavitt preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2018.
Betty served as church secretary for the Atchison Presbyterian Church until her retirement.
She was a member of Atchison United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and served as a Sunday school teacher.
She was also a member of the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary.
Survivors: include three sons: Garry D. (Debbie) Neavitt, Charlotte, North Carolina, Jeffrey D. (Chris) Neavitt, Phoenix, Arizona, Mark D. (Lisa) Neavitt, Oskaloosa, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; 14 great- grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by three sisters, Kate Holley, Ida Jackson, Stella Riggs, and four brothers: Vernon Shirley, Aaron Shirley, James Shirley and David Shirley.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Pastor Cyd Stein officiating.
Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. until time of services on Thursday, May 12, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Atchison United Methodist Church or the Presbyterian Manor and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom final arrangements have been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.