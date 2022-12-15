Navinsky, Helen L. 1927-2022

Helen Louise Navinsky, 95, formerly of Atchison, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sunrise of Overland Park Kansas Care Facility.
Helen was born on May 19, 1927, in Platte County, Missouri, the daughter of Ernest L. and Sallie Mae (Faris) Kidwell. She graduated from West Platte High School in 1945.
Helen had worked as a secretary at Exchange National Bank and then as a loan officer for City National Bank and as a secretary for Blish-Mize Company, Atchison.
She was a member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed quilting, gardening and especially her family and friends.
She was married to Robert Bob Navinsky, on Aug. 30, 1950, at the Corpus Christi Church, Mooney Creek, Kansas.
Survivors include: two daughters, Marilyn K. (Chip) Culpepper, Chesapeake, Virginia and Nancy (Jim) Hoppa, Olathe, Kansas; two grandchildren: Scott (Kirsten) Jackson and Patrick (Sarah) Hoppa; four great-grandchildren: Annette and Everett Hoppa, Evan and Connor Jackson.
Her parents; husband Bob, and a granddaughter, Kristin Hoppa preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, with Rev. Brad Greene, Pastor of the First Christian Church officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home.
