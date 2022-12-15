Navinsky, Helen L. 1927-2022

Helen Louise Navinsky, 95, formerly of Atchison, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sunrise of Overland Park Kansas Care Facility.

Helen was born on May 19, 1927, in Platte County, Missouri, the daughter of Ernest L. and Sallie Mae (Faris) Kidwell. She graduated from West Platte High School in 1945.

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Friday, December 16, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home
800 Kansas Ave
Atchison, KS 66002
Dec 16
Service
Friday, December 16, 2022
11:00AM
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Chapel
800 Kansas Ave.
ATCHISON, KS 66002
