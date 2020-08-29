CUMMINGS, Kan. Dale Edward Navinsky, 67, of rural Cummings, Kansas, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Dale was born Sept. 19, 1952, at Atchison, the son of Charles E. and Mildred Katherine Wahaus Navinsky. He was a 1970 graduate of Jefferson County North High School in Winchester. He worked as a welder and fabricator for many years, retiring from We-Mac Manufacturing CO, in Atchison.
Dale is survived by: a brother, David (Laurel) Navinsky, Washington, Kansas; brother-law, Don Schmelzle, Nortonville, Kansas; two nieces, Brandi Miller, Kelly Wenzel; and a nephew, Brian Navinsky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Linda Kay Schmelzle.
A Memorial Grave Side Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Spring Hill Cemetery, rural Cummings. Cremation Care is planned.
Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Cemetery Association care fund and sent to Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory. P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
