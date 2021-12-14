Navinskey, Freida N. 1933-2021

Freida Nadine Navinskey, 88, of Atchison, died on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Amberwell Atchison Hospital.
Freida was born on May 18, 1933, in Atchison, the daughter of Edward A. and Erma M. (Servaes) Hanf.
She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1951.
Freida worked as a sewer for the former Horton Garment Factory, and then as the housekeeper for the St. Josephs and St. Benedicts Rectories for many years and later as a personal care attendant.
She was a member of the St. Josephs Church, was active with her children in girl scouts, boy scouts and 4-H. She enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, cooking, baking, raising plants and flowers, bird watching and traveling.
She was married to William E. Navinskey on Oct. 29, 1952. Mr. Navinskey preceded her in death on April 7, 2002.
Survivors include: two sons, Leo (Regina) Navinskey, Atchison and Daniel Navinskey, Leavenworth, Kansas; four daughters: Kathy Navinskey, Atchison, Diane (Curt) Paste, St. Joseph, Missouri, Lisa Hill and Angela Navinskey (Justin Coffelt), both of Atchison;a brother, Kenneth Hanf, Atchison; a sister, Shirley Livingston, Lancaster, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents; husband, Bill; a son, Steven Navinskey; a brother, Albert Hanf; a sister, Estella Cauthen; and a son-in-law, Jackie Hill, Sr. preceded her in death.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at the St. Joseph Church, Atchison with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as Celebrant.
Burial will follow, in the Sumner Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Amberwell-Atchison Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online, at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
