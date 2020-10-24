Navinskey, Edward L. 1933-2020

Edward L. Ed Navinskey, 87, of Atchison, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the F.W. Huston Nursing Center in Winchester, Kansas.
Mass of Christian burial will be at ```10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 10:30 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Mooney Creek with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Corpus Christi Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
A parish rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will be on the funeral home website: www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
